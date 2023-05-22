ZEDXION Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.20 Billion (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $2.21 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

