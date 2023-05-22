Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stake Boosted by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 661,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.