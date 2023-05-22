Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zepp Health has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%.
Zepp Health Stock Down 3.0 %
ZEPP opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zepp Health Company Profile
Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through the Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment is composed of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zepp Health (ZEPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.