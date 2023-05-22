Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.92. 718,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,921. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.24. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

