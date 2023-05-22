Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.465-$4.485 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,597,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.70.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,880.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $98,156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 360,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,143.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after buying an additional 350,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,452,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,125,000 after buying an additional 270,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.