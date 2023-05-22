ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $179,049,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,746 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.