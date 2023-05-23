10,621 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.