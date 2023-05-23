11,711 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Camping World by 1,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camping World by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camping World by 822.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,382,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James cut their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 191,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Stories

