12,206 Shares in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Bought by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of HWEL stock remained flat at $10.25 on Tuesday. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.