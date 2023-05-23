1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) versus NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Head to Head Comparison

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and NBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.19 $8.58 million $1.36 6.07 NBT Bancorp $539.65 million 2.81 $151.99 million $3.40 10.39

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1st Capital Bancorp and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp 19.45% N/A N/A NBT Bancorp 26.24% 12.91% 1.30%

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

