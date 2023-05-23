205 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.14 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

