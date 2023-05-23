2,345 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

ATKR stock opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

