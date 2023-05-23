3,038 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SO opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

