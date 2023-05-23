320 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

