3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

