70,419 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after buying an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,027,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 173,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

