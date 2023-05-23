8,182 Shares in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $717.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.17 million. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

