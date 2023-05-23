AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AACAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.