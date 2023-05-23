Abeille Asset Management SA Acquires 48,437 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abeille Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PEP opened at $186.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.