Abeille Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.