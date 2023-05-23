Abeille Asset Management SA Has $54.96 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

