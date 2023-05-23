abrdn Asia Focus plc (AAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on June 23rd

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 1.2 %

LON AAS traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.12). 18,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.30. abrdn Asia Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 224 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 271 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of £393.62 million, a P/E ratio of -25,100.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01.

About abrdn Asia Focus

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

