Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Director Dennis E. Dominic Purchases 1,000 Shares

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Director Dennis E. Dominic bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $33,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,230.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $747.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.67 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is -47.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,882,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

