Adelphi Capital LLP Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Mastercard makes up 21.3% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 603,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA traded down $10.90 on Tuesday, hitting $373.63. 1,398,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

