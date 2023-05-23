Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

NYSE WMS opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,140,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,019,000 after purchasing an additional 359,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 120,259 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 228.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,570,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,234,000 after buying an additional 474,782 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

