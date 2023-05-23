Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. 34,024,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,712,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

