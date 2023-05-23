Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $0.90 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

