aelf (ELF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.87 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $178.09 million and $3.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003139 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,328,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

