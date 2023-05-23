Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 6% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 928,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,769,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agenus by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after buying an additional 3,550,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Agenus by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agenus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

