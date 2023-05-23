Aimee S. Weisner Buys 16,647 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,779.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,283.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 145,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

About LENSAR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in LENSAR by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

