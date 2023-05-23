Aimee S. Weisner Buys 16,647 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,779.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,283.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LENSAR Stock Performance
Shares of LNSR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 145,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
