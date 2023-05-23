Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,030.72 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,030.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.03. 893,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,071. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

