Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.66. 5,435,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,570,100. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.