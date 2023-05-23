Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Down 5%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $285.52 and last traded at $285.83. 526,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 941,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

