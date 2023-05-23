Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 10th Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $124.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,569,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,795,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

