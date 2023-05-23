Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 6.2 %
AWEVF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42. Alphawave IP Group has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.42.
