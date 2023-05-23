Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -366.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $222.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 86,522 shares of company stock worth $1,401,091. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

