Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.83. 1,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Alsea Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

About Alsea

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

