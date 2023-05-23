Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 16910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

