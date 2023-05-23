Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Up 6.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 61,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,133,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 135,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $1,514,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,485,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,765,711.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

