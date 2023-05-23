American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Has $83.48 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.4% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $83,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.