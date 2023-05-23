American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get American International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American International Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,227,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,835,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in American International Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.