American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $77.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

