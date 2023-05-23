AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is StoneX Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 3.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

AME stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.02. 337,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,138. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.