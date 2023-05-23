Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 870,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of Amgen worth $390,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $223.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.44 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

