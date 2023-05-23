Ampfield Management L.P. Buys 106,262 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,262 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for about 41.7% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned approximately 1.89% of LGI Homes worth $40,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in LGI Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of LGIH traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $126.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

