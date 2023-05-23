Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $65.40

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

