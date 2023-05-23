Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $567.50

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $567.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $472.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.64 and its 200-day moving average is $509.54. MSCI has a 12 month low of $379.63 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

