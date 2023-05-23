Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP):

5/20/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $59.00.

5/9/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $60.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. 216,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $838.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.04.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

