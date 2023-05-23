Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP):
- 5/20/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/12/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $59.00.
- 5/9/2023 – ANI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $60.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. 216,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $838.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.04.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
