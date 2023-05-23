Analyzing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 BioPlus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 195.11%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than BioPlus Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -567.88% -48.70% -36.27% BioPlus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 7.28 -$71.52 million ($0.63) -1.17 BioPlus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BioPlus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Volatility & Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioPlus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of BioPlus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of BioPlus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioPlus Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

