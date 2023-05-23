Analyzing Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) and Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Appili Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 1.26 -$43.56 million ($1.15) -0.43 Appili Therapeutics $1.11 million 2.92 -$20.04 million ($0.11) -0.24

Appili Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sigilon Therapeutics and Appili Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,100.00%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Appili Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics -253.33% -87.94% -40.53% Appili Therapeutics N/A N/A -178.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Appili Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Appili Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. The company has a strategic alliance with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC for the development of Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir). Appili Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.